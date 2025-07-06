Left Menu

Marathi Inclusivity: Pratap Sarnaik's Push for Language Education

Pratap Sarnaik, Shiv Sena MLA and Maharashtra minister, plans to teach Marathi at local Sena offices in his constituency, promoting inclusivity. This decision comes after condemning an attack on a non-Marathi shopkeeper. Sarnaik seeks to foster harmony between Marathi and non-Marathi speakers by offering language education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 06-07-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 22:53 IST
Marathi Inclusivity: Pratap Sarnaik's Push for Language Education
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to promote inclusivity within his constituency, Shiv Sena MLA and Maharashtra minister Pratap Sarnaik has announced plans to offer Marathi language education at local Sena offices. This initiative targets individuals interested in learning the language, aiming to foster unity among Marathi and non-Marathi speakers.

The move follows a recent incident where a north Indian shopkeeper was assaulted by MNS activists in Bhayandar for not speaking Marathi. Sarnaik condemned such acts, asserting that forces are disrupting the harmonious coexistence of diverse communities in the region.

Sarnaik emphasized his electoral support from both Marathi and non-Marathi constituents, advocating for peaceful measures over coercion. He urged the so-called champions of the Marathi language to focus on teaching rather than employing strong-arm tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025