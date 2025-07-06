Marathi Inclusivity: Pratap Sarnaik's Push for Language Education

In a bid to promote inclusivity within his constituency, Shiv Sena MLA and Maharashtra minister Pratap Sarnaik has announced plans to offer Marathi language education at local Sena offices. This initiative targets individuals interested in learning the language, aiming to foster unity among Marathi and non-Marathi speakers.

The move follows a recent incident where a north Indian shopkeeper was assaulted by MNS activists in Bhayandar for not speaking Marathi. Sarnaik condemned such acts, asserting that forces are disrupting the harmonious coexistence of diverse communities in the region.

Sarnaik emphasized his electoral support from both Marathi and non-Marathi constituents, advocating for peaceful measures over coercion. He urged the so-called champions of the Marathi language to focus on teaching rather than employing strong-arm tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)