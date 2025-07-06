Bravery in the Wild: First Time King Cobra Rescue by Officer G S Roshni

G S Roshni, a Beat Forest Officer, has recently become an online sensation after her adept handling of a 14-15 feet king cobra in Kerala. Despite facing both applause and critique for her daring rescue, Roshni's courage was unwavering, marking her first encounter with the formidable reptile.

While social media was abuzz with comments, not all feedback was positive. Concerns were highlighted regarding her inexperience and lack of personal protective equipment, while others praised her bravery in the perilous task.

Muralee Thummarukudy of the UNCCD lauded Roshni's efforts in a Facebook post, acknowledging her grit. He suggested that the Forest Department should ensure proper safety equipment and training for such dangerous operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)