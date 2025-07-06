Left Menu

Bravery in the Wild: First Time King Cobra Rescue by Officer G S Roshni

G S Roshni, a Beat Forest Officer, gained attention for her first successful capture of a 14-15 feet king cobra in Kerala. Despite instances of criticism and acknowledgment, her determination shone through during the challenging rescue. Concerns about safety equipment were raised following the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-07-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 23:41 IST
Bravery in the Wild: First Time King Cobra Rescue by Officer G S Roshni
  • Country:
  • India

G S Roshni, a Beat Forest Officer, has recently become an online sensation after her adept handling of a 14-15 feet king cobra in Kerala. Despite facing both applause and critique for her daring rescue, Roshni's courage was unwavering, marking her first encounter with the formidable reptile.

While social media was abuzz with comments, not all feedback was positive. Concerns were highlighted regarding her inexperience and lack of personal protective equipment, while others praised her bravery in the perilous task.

Muralee Thummarukudy of the UNCCD lauded Roshni's efforts in a Facebook post, acknowledging her grit. He suggested that the Forest Department should ensure proper safety equipment and training for such dangerous operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025