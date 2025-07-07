Divine Ceremony at Sri Subrahmanya Swamy Temple Enthralls Thousands
The Maha Kumbhabhishekam of Sri Subrahmanya Swamy temple in Tiruchendur was held with great religious devotion. Thousands attended as priests performed rituals and invoked blessings. Notable figures joined the event, while security was tight. Renovations cost Rs 300 crore, and a Tamil book highlighting the temple's spiritual significance was released.
- Country:
- India
The sacred Maha Kumbhabhishekam ceremony at Sri Subrahmanya Swamy temple in Tiruchendur captivated thousands with its spiritual grandeur on Monday. Devotional chants filled the air as priests conducted the ceremony, seeking divine blessings for the ancient structure and the community.
Distinguished attendees, including Sringeri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Sri Vidushekhara Bharati and Dharmapuram Adheenam, graced the event, marking the ceremony's performance after 16 years. The HR&CE Department's Rs 300 crore renovation efforts shone as security ensured the safety of thousands gathered.
The event also saw the release of a Tamil book, 'Guruvaai Arulvaai Guhane', emphasizing the spiritual bond between Sri Subrahmanya Kshetras and Sringeri Jagadgurus. The Shankaracharya praised the Tiruswatantras' dedication to temple service, embodying their unwavering devotion to the Lord of Tiruchendur.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Devotees Flock to Haridwar for Sacred Ekadashi Rituals
Tragedy Strikes as Devotees' Trip Ends in Fatal Crash
Political Allegiances Overshadow Spirituality at Murugan Devotees' Conference
Ujjain Gears Up for Simhastha Kumbh Mela: 100 Special Trains for One Crore Devotees
Kamakhya Temple Reopens: Devotees Flock After Ambubachi Mela