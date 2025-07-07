Left Menu

Building Brands from Within: Insights from Pavan Kaushik

Pavan Kaushik, an esteemed communication strategist, stresses the importance of aligning internal stakeholders in brand building for consistent success. He advocates for treating employees, vendors, and investors as integral parts of the brand conversation. Kaushik emphasizes that internal consistency and belief are essential for a brand's resilience and advocacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 10:56 IST
In an enlightening online meeting, Pavan Kaushik, a seasoned strategist with extensive experience in public and private sectors, highlighted why internal stakeholder alignment is crucial for brand success. 'Companies fail because internal teams are sidelined in brand building,' he asserted, stressing brand consistency across organizational mindsets.

Kaushik criticized the treatment of employees, vendors, and investors as back-benchers in the brand narrative, warning that this can be a costly error for any brand. He championed the role of these stakeholders as fundamental custodians who ensure brand resilience through consistent experiences.

Award-winning for his communication prowess, Kaushik proposed three principles for brand alignment: prioritize employee belief, communicate values widely, and integrate all stakeholders in the brand's journey. He encouraged junior professionals to voice concerns when brand values are misaligned, thus fostering a robust brand environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

