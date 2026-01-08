19 construction sites in Navi Mumbai get stop-work notices for flouting anti-pollution norms

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has asked 19 construction sites to stop work and issued penalty notices to 173 developers for allegedly violating pollution control norms, officials have said. According to a release by the civic body on Wednesday, NMMC has enforced "GRAP-4 measures", under which construction work has been halted at 19 locations, where the Air Quality Index exceeded 200, it said.

For enforcement, flying squads comprising civil engineers, sanitation officers and town planning officials have been constituted, the release said. Besides the stop-work orders, 10 show-cause notices and penalty notices have been issued to 173 developers, it said.

