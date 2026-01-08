Left Menu

19 construction sites in Navi Mumbai get stop-work notices for flouting anti-pollution norms

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has asked 19 construction sites to stop work and issued penalty notices to 173 developers for allegedly violating pollution control norms, officials have said. Besides the stop-work orders, 10 show-cause notices and penalty notices have been issued to 173 developers, it said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-01-2026 13:27 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 13:27 IST
19 construction sites in Navi Mumbai get stop-work notices for flouting anti-pollution norms
  • Country:
  • India

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has asked 19 construction sites to stop work and issued penalty notices to 173 developers for allegedly violating pollution control norms, officials have said. According to a release by the civic body on Wednesday, NMMC has enforced "GRAP-4 measures", under which construction work has been halted at 19 locations, where the Air Quality Index exceeded 200, it said.

For enforcement, flying squads comprising civil engineers, sanitation officers and town planning officials have been constituted, the release said. Besides the stop-work orders, 10 show-cause notices and penalty notices have been issued to 173 developers, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Call for Application for 2026 Tsinghua Amgen Scholars Program

Call for Application for 2026 Tsinghua Amgen Scholars Program

 China
2
ECB's Santos Pereira: monetary policy has done its job, no need to change rates

ECB's Santos Pereira: monetary policy has done its job, no need to change ra...

 Portugal
3
Ahead of international conference, EC holds meeting with chief electoral officers

Ahead of international conference, EC holds meeting with chief electoral off...

 India
4
Elina Svitolina stays on track with another win in Auckland

Elina Svitolina stays on track with another win in Auckland

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Artificial Intelligence Literacy in Nursing Education for Ethical and Clinical Practice

Transforming Wastewater Treatment with AI for Sustainability and Circular Economy Goals

From Information to Acceptance: How Social Research Improves Mpox Response in Europe

Beyond Diamonds: How Structural Bottlenecks Are Holding Back Botswana’s Economic Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026