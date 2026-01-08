Left Menu

Suvendu Adhikari terms Mamata's visit to Jain's house as 'interference' in ED's probe

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-01-2026 13:30 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 13:30 IST
Suvendu Adhikari terms Mamata's visit to Jain's house as 'interference' in ED's probe
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari termed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit to IPAC chief Pratik Jain's house during the ED raid on Thursday as ''unconstitutional and interference'' in the central agency's probe.

Condemning Banerjee's visit to Jain's residence during the central agency's raid, he said that the ED should take steps against the chief minister as per law.

''I feel that the chief minister and the Kolkata police commissioner's visit was unethical, unconstitutional and direct interference in the central agency's investigation,'' Adhikari told reporters soon after their visit to Jain's residence at Loudon Street here, as an Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid was going on there.

Jain is the co-founder of the Indian Political Action Committee, or I-PAC. He is also the head of the IT cell of the Trinamool Congress, the ruling party in West Bengal.

The consultancy firm worked with the Trinamool Congress and the West Bengal government after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP leader said that Banerjee had gone to the then Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar's official residence during a CBI raid there in 2022.

''She had also sat on a dharna for five hours when some ministers were detained by the CBI,'' the BJP leader said.

''A wrong message will go to the people of West Bengal if the central agency does not take action as per the constitutional norms,'' he said.

Adhikari claimed that the state police had raided his MLA office in Nandigram without a search warrant.

''I challenge the chief minister to raid the BJP offices; they will not find anything like the amount of cash recovered from one of their leaders' associates' residence,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BJP murderer of democracy, deleting names through SIR, raiding offices of political parties, alleges Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

BJP murderer of democracy, deleting names through SIR, raiding offices of po...

 India
2
Odisha courts receive threat email, judicial activities disrupted for hours

Odisha courts receive threat email, judicial activities disrupted for hours

 India
3
Zero tolerance towards any threat to Pakistan's national security: CDF Munir

Zero tolerance towards any threat to Pakistan's national security: CDF Munir

 Pakistan
4
TMC registered political party, pays income tax; Centre cannot bulldoze us using money and muscle power: Mamata on ED raids at I-PAC office.

TMC registered political party, pays income tax; Centre cannot bulldoze us u...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Artificial Intelligence Literacy in Nursing Education for Ethical and Clinical Practice

Transforming Wastewater Treatment with AI for Sustainability and Circular Economy Goals

From Information to Acceptance: How Social Research Improves Mpox Response in Europe

Beyond Diamonds: How Structural Bottlenecks Are Holding Back Botswana’s Economic Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026