Ukraine says nearly 800,000 without power in Dnipropetrovsk region
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 08-01-2026 13:31 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 13:31 IST
Ukraine's energy ministry said on Thursday that nearly 800,000 consumers were without power in the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure.
In a statement, it added that eight mines in the region had faced blackouts but that workers had been evacuated.
