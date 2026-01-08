Ukraine says nearly 800,000 without power in Dnipropetrovsk region

Ukraine's ‌energy ministry said on ⁠Thursday that nearly 800,000 consumers were ​without power ‍in the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region after ⁠Russian ‌strikes ⁠on energy infrastructure.

In a ‍statement, it added ​that eight mines ⁠in the ⁠region had faced blackouts but that ⁠workers had ⁠been evacuated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)