Catholic Youths Urged to Enter Politics for Societal Change
A Catholic body in Kerala appeals for Christian youth to participate in politics, citing current political chaos. The KCBC Youth Commission stresses the importance of young leaders entering politics to address societal issues. The circular encourages leadership training and highlights the trend of youths seeking jobs abroad.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 07-07-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 11:46 IST
- Country:
- India
A major Catholic organization in Kerala is calling on Christian youth to engage politically, arguing that their absence from the political sphere is detrimental in today's chaotic climate.
The Youth Commission of the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC), an influential Christian bishops' group, issued this call in a circular marking Youth Day on July 6.
It highlights the need for young, capable individuals to step into politics to tackle social challenges and encourages youth organizations to nurture leadership skills, amid concerns over rising emigrations for employment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Syrian Christians in Search of Security Amid Rising Attacks
Syrian Christians Reeling from Devastating Church Attack
Under Siege: Syrian Christians Confront Fear After Deadly Attack
Syrian Christian Leader Condemns Government's Inaction Post-Church Bombing
Syria's Christian Community Seeks Assurance After Deadly Church Bombing