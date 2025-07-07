Left Menu

Catholic Youths Urged to Enter Politics for Societal Change

A Catholic body in Kerala appeals for Christian youth to participate in politics, citing current political chaos. The KCBC Youth Commission stresses the importance of young leaders entering politics to address societal issues. The circular encourages leadership training and highlights the trend of youths seeking jobs abroad.

Updated: 07-07-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A major Catholic organization in Kerala is calling on Christian youth to engage politically, arguing that their absence from the political sphere is detrimental in today's chaotic climate.

The Youth Commission of the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC), an influential Christian bishops' group, issued this call in a circular marking Youth Day on July 6.

It highlights the need for young, capable individuals to step into politics to tackle social challenges and encourages youth organizations to nurture leadership skills, amid concerns over rising emigrations for employment.

