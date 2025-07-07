Catholic Youths Urged to Enter Politics for Societal Change

A major Catholic organization in Kerala is calling on Christian youth to engage politically, arguing that their absence from the political sphere is detrimental in today's chaotic climate.

The Youth Commission of the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC), an influential Christian bishops' group, issued this call in a circular marking Youth Day on July 6.

It highlights the need for young, capable individuals to step into politics to tackle social challenges and encourages youth organizations to nurture leadership skills, amid concerns over rising emigrations for employment.

