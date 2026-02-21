Left Menu

Caught in Limbo: The Heartbreaking Story of a Christian Adoptee's Fight Against Deportation

An American adoptee faces deportation to Iran, despite her longtime residence and citizenship efforts. Born in Iran and adopted by a war veteran, her citizenship was never finalized, risking her deportation to a dangerous environment for Christians. Her situation highlights gaps in adoption and immigration laws.

An Iranian orphan adopted by an American veteran decades ago now faces the threat of deportation to her birth country, Iran, a place perilous for Christians and teetering on the brink of conflict. Her case underscores the complex failings at the crossroads of adoption and immigration laws.

With no criminal record and a stable life in the U.S., she represents thousands of international adoptees who were never granted automatic citizenship due to legislative oversights. She is now caught in a legal maze, as the U.S. administration sharpens its focus on deportations, affecting many without convictions.

A coalition of supporters is rallying Congress to pass new legislation that would protect adoptees like her. Meanwhile, her attorney and other activists battle to prevent sending her to a nation where her life would be endangered because of her faith, urging U.S. policymakers to align with their ethos of safeguarding religious liberties.

