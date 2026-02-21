Caught in Limbo: The Heartbreaking Story of a Christian Adoptee's Fight Against Deportation

An Iranian orphan adopted by an American veteran decades ago now faces the threat of deportation to her birth country, Iran, a place perilous for Christians and teetering on the brink of conflict. Her case underscores the complex failings at the crossroads of adoption and immigration laws.

With no criminal record and a stable life in the U.S., she represents thousands of international adoptees who were never granted automatic citizenship due to legislative oversights. She is now caught in a legal maze, as the U.S. administration sharpens its focus on deportations, affecting many without convictions.

A coalition of supporters is rallying Congress to pass new legislation that would protect adoptees like her. Meanwhile, her attorney and other activists battle to prevent sending her to a nation where her life would be endangered because of her faith, urging U.S. policymakers to align with their ethos of safeguarding religious liberties.

(With inputs from agencies.)