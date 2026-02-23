Left Menu

Syro-Malabar Church Seeks Micro-Minority Status for Christians

The Syro-Malabar Church requested micro-minority status for Christians in a meeting with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar. They believe current minority resources are unevenly allocated. The church also proposed inviting the Pope to India, receiving assurance of government consideration.

In a significant meeting held in Kerala, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar discussed the Syro-Malabar Church's request for micro-minority status for Christians.

Chandrasekhar revealed that church representatives raised concerns about the distribution of minority resources, which they believe are largely allocated to a single community. To address this, they have proposed recognizing Christians as a micro-minority.

Furthermore, the church leadership expressed a desire for an invitation to be extended to the Pope to visit India. In response, Rijiju assured that the government would seriously consider both requests, emphasizing the importance of constitutional protection for all minority groups in the nation.

