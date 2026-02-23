Syro-Malabar Church Seeks Micro-Minority Status for Christians

In a significant meeting held in Kerala, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar discussed the Syro-Malabar Church's request for micro-minority status for Christians.

Chandrasekhar revealed that church representatives raised concerns about the distribution of minority resources, which they believe are largely allocated to a single community. To address this, they have proposed recognizing Christians as a micro-minority.

Furthermore, the church leadership expressed a desire for an invitation to be extended to the Pope to visit India. In response, Rijiju assured that the government would seriously consider both requests, emphasizing the importance of constitutional protection for all minority groups in the nation.

