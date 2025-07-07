Left Menu

Tension in Pune: Man Attempts to Desecrate Gandhi Statue, Sparks Protests

A man, accused of being mentally unstable, attempted to desecrate Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Pune railway station, sparking protests by local Congress workers demanding strict action. The man, identified as Suraj Shukla, was arrested. Officials reported minor damage to the statue's pedestal during the incident.

In a concerning incident that has ignited public outrage, a 35-year-old man attempted to desecrate Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Pune railway station, according to police sources. The suspect, believed to be mentally unstable, was halted by nearby individuals and subsequently apprehended by authorities late Sunday night.

Identified as Suraj Shukla, from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, the accused resides in Pune's Vishrantwadi area. Deputy Commissioner of Police Milind Mohite confirmed Shukla's possession of religious books and a billhook, which he allegedly used in an attempt to damage the statue. Although the statue remains intact, a small tile on its pedestal suffered damage.

The incident prompted a demonstration by local Congress workers led by city unit president Arvind Shinde, demanding stringent action against Shukla. A case has been registered under applicable sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigations are underway.

