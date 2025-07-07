Left Menu

From Silver Screen to Speed Track: Kichcha Sudeepa's New Race Team KKB

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeepa has acquired the Bengaluru franchise in the Indian Racing Festival and launched his racing team, Kichcha's Kings Bengaluru. This move marks a significant crossover between cinema and motorsport, introducing Sudeepa's star power and cultural influence into the racing world. The 2025 festival promises intense competition and vibrant entertainment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 16:42 IST
Indian Racing Festival
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Racing Festival has entered an exciting phase with Kannada film star Kichcha Sudeepa acquiring the Bengaluru franchise and launching the Kichcha's Kings Bengaluru racing team.

This move marks a fascinating cultural crossover, melding Sudeepa's cinematic influence with the high-octane motorsport world. His involvement promises to bring a new level of excitement, bridging cinema's narrative power with the adrenaline of racing.

Scheduled to begin in August 2025, the festival will feature fierce competition among major city teams, amplifying the blend of sports and entertainment in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

