Carrying the Legacy: Guru Dutt's Granddaughters Illuminate His Cinematic Influence

Karuna and Gouri, granddaughters of the illustrious Guru Dutt, navigate the film industry with his legacy proudly in tow. Embracing their heritage with humility, they hope to create films that resonate with modern audiences, perpetuating the profound connection their grandfather fostered with cinema-goers of his time.

As the world of cinema commemorates what would have been Guru Dutt's 100th birthday, his granddaughters, themselves accomplished assistant directors, share stories of the acclaimed filmmaker, revealing personal anecdotes about his generous nature and love for sweets and animals.

The sisters face the dilemma of preserving their grandfather's story, contemplating the challenges of objectivity required for a biopic. Despite his profound impact on numerous filmmakers, they remain hesitant to document his life, focusing instead on nurturing his cinematic legacy through their own work.

(With inputs from agencies.)