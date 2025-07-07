Left Menu

Ayodhya's Grand Flag-Hoisting Ceremony at Ram Temple Awaits Historic Guests

A grand flag-hoisting ceremony is set to take place at the Ram temple in Ayodhya this November, with thousands of special guests anticipated, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the potential chief guest. The event marks a significant milestone in the temple's construction with extensive preparations underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 07-07-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 21:00 IST
Ayodhya's Grand Flag-Hoisting Ceremony at Ram Temple Awaits Historic Guests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A grand flag-hoisting ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram temple is scheduled for November, potentially featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the chief guest. The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust has proposed two dates for the occasion, with preparations intensifying and a large number of special attendees expected.

The event will see the raising of a Ram flag atop the temple's 161-foot-high spire, symbolizing a major milestone in its construction. All temple spires in the complex will also see flags raised, complementing the temple's sanctification. The ceremony is poised to rival the grandeur of Lord Ram's consecration, drawing saints, religious leaders, and dignitaries from India and worldwide.

Ayodhya's administration is gearing up for the influx of guests, securing accommodations citywide in hotels and dharamshalas. Temple sources confirmed ongoing consultations with astrologers to determine the most auspicious day, with November 16 or 25 being considered. The ceremony promises to be a vibrant affair, with Vedic chants, music, worship rituals, and possibly a Ram Katha featuring celebrated performers adding to the festivities.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025