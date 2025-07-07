Ayodhya's Grand Flag-Hoisting Ceremony at Ram Temple Awaits Historic Guests
A grand flag-hoisting ceremony is set to take place at the Ram temple in Ayodhya this November, with thousands of special guests anticipated, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the potential chief guest. The event marks a significant milestone in the temple's construction with extensive preparations underway.
A grand flag-hoisting ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram temple is scheduled for November, potentially featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the chief guest. The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust has proposed two dates for the occasion, with preparations intensifying and a large number of special attendees expected.
The event will see the raising of a Ram flag atop the temple's 161-foot-high spire, symbolizing a major milestone in its construction. All temple spires in the complex will also see flags raised, complementing the temple's sanctification. The ceremony is poised to rival the grandeur of Lord Ram's consecration, drawing saints, religious leaders, and dignitaries from India and worldwide.
Ayodhya's administration is gearing up for the influx of guests, securing accommodations citywide in hotels and dharamshalas. Temple sources confirmed ongoing consultations with astrologers to determine the most auspicious day, with November 16 or 25 being considered. The ceremony promises to be a vibrant affair, with Vedic chants, music, worship rituals, and possibly a Ram Katha featuring celebrated performers adding to the festivities.
