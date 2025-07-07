Pilgrims Flock to Amarnath: A Record-Breaking Yatra Journey
On Monday, approximately 24,000 pilgrims paid homage to Lord Shiva at Amarnath's cave shrine in the Himalayas, bringing the total to over 93,000 in just five days. The diverse group included men, women, security personnel, and religious figures, highlighting the significance and draw of this annual pilgrimage.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 07-07-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 21:28 IST
- Country:
- India
In a remarkable show of devotion, nearly 24,000 pilgrims visited the sacred Amarnath cave on Monday, worshipping Lord Shiva in the south Kashmir Himalayas.
This surge in pilgrims raises this year's total to an impressive 93,341 in only five days, according to official reports.
The pilgrim ensemble incorporated approximately 17,000 men, 4,000 women, numerous security staff members, and a number of Sadhus and Sadhvis, underlining the enduring allure of this spiritual destination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amarnath
- Yatra
- Pilgrims
- Lord Shiva
- Kashmir
- Himalayas
- Sadhus
- Sadhvis
- Pilgrimage
- Devotion
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jammu & Kashmir's Revival: Tourism Flourishes and Innovation Soars
New Rajouri-Kashmir Highway Spurs Economic and Touristic Boom
Jammu & Kashmir Police Attach Terror Accused's Property in Udhampur
Tourism Rebounds in Kashmir: A Testament to Resilience
Transforming Connectivity: Major Road Projects Approved for Jammu and Kashmir