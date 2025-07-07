Left Menu

Pilgrims Flock to Amarnath: A Record-Breaking Yatra Journey

On Monday, approximately 24,000 pilgrims paid homage to Lord Shiva at Amarnath's cave shrine in the Himalayas, bringing the total to over 93,000 in just five days. The diverse group included men, women, security personnel, and religious figures, highlighting the significance and draw of this annual pilgrimage.

Srinagar | Updated: 07-07-2025 21:28 IST
In a remarkable show of devotion, nearly 24,000 pilgrims visited the sacred Amarnath cave on Monday, worshipping Lord Shiva in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

This surge in pilgrims raises this year's total to an impressive 93,341 in only five days, according to official reports.

The pilgrim ensemble incorporated approximately 17,000 men, 4,000 women, numerous security staff members, and a number of Sadhus and Sadhvis, underlining the enduring allure of this spiritual destination.

