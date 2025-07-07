Pilgrims Flock to Amarnath: A Record-Breaking Yatra Journey

In a remarkable show of devotion, nearly 24,000 pilgrims visited the sacred Amarnath cave on Monday, worshipping Lord Shiva in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

This surge in pilgrims raises this year's total to an impressive 93,341 in only five days, according to official reports.

The pilgrim ensemble incorporated approximately 17,000 men, 4,000 women, numerous security staff members, and a number of Sadhus and Sadhvis, underlining the enduring allure of this spiritual destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)