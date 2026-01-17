Lt Gen Pratik Sharma Assesses Kashmiri Operational Dynamics

On Saturday, Northern Army commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma undertook a thorough evaluation of the operational setting in Kashmir Valley, as confirmed by the Army's Northern Command on X.

He toured key formations and units across both North and South Kashmir, engaging with troops and staff at the Joint Control Centre. His emphasis was on fostering enhanced coordination and synergy to address new threats.

The commander stressed that improved inter-agency collaboration would lead to dynamic operational control, better intelligence sharing, and greater situational awareness, vital for tackling emerging challenges effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)