Lt Gen Pratik Sharma Assesses Kashmiri Operational Dynamics

Northern Army commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma reviewed the operational atmosphere in Kashmir, visiting various units and highlighting the need for inter-agency synergy. His focus was on enhancing operational control, intelligence sharing, and situational awareness to effectively counter threats.

Lt Gen Pratik Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Northern Army commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma undertook a thorough evaluation of the operational setting in Kashmir Valley, as confirmed by the Army's Northern Command on X.

He toured key formations and units across both North and South Kashmir, engaging with troops and staff at the Joint Control Centre. His emphasis was on fostering enhanced coordination and synergy to address new threats.

The commander stressed that improved inter-agency collaboration would lead to dynamic operational control, better intelligence sharing, and greater situational awareness, vital for tackling emerging challenges effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

