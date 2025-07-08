Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh's First-Ever Cricket Museum: A Journey Through Time

The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association inaugurates India's first state cricket museum in Indore, showcasing over 500 rare memorabilia from cricket legends. Highlighting memories from iconic players, the museum aims to educate and inspire the youth using modern technology. Lauded by cricket greats, it features donated sports gear.

The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) made history by opening India's first state cricket museum at Holkar Stadium, Indore. This innovative museum features over 500 unique memorabilia and souvenirs, chronicling the storied careers of cricket legends like C K Nayudu, Mushtaq Ali, and Sachin Tendulkar.

Inaugurated by Union Minister and former MPCA president Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with former Indian cricket captain Dilip Vengsarkar, the museum was described as a 'living history of world cricket.' Scindia explained that the project, conceived over ten years ago, was fueled by enthusiasm for cricket, collecting rare artifacts from globally renowned players.

Vengsarkar praised the MPCA's dedication and donated his personal helmet and blazer, used against legendary West Indies bowlers, to the museum. The facility aims to inspire and educate young cricket fans, incorporating modern technology like virtual reality to engage visitors.

