Celebrating a Decade: Mira and Shahid Kapoor's Love Journey

Mira Rajput Kapoor commemorated her 10th wedding anniversary with Shahid Kapoor by sharing an affectionate note and family photos on social media. The couple wed in 2015 and have two children. Shahid's recent film 'Deva' has been released, and he is set to work on another project with Vishal Bhardwaj.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 11:51 IST
Celebrating a Decade: Mira and Shahid Kapoor's Love Journey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Mira Rajput Kapoor marked a significant milestone with her husband, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, by sharing a touching tribute on social media as the couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.

The couple, who married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate Delhi ceremony, are parents to Misha, 8, and Zain, 6. Mira's heartfelt Instagram post featured a caption expressing her ongoing love and devotion to Shahid, accompanied by a series of family photos.

In professional news, Shahid's film 'Deva' was recently released, while he prepares for an upcoming collaboration with director Vishal Bhardwaj. The project will include a star-studded cast featuring Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, and Randeep Hooda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

