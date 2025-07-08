Trailblazing Women: Banasthali Vidyapith's Legacy of Female Fighter Pilots

Banasthali Vidyapith continues to make waves in military aviation, having contributed trailblazing women to the sector. Noteworthy alumna, Sqd Ldr Avani Chaturvedi, paved the way as the first female fighter jet pilot from India, while Aastha Poonia charts a new course as the nation's inaugural female naval fighter pilot.

Chaturvedi's rise to prominence marks a significant shift for Indian women in defense aviation, with Poonia's recent accomplishment highlighting Banasthali's supportive educational environment. She credits her success to the university's focus on encouraging leadership and service.

The university takes pride in its students' achievements, demonstrating its commitment to empowering women in roles traditionally dominated by men. As these women take center stage in military service, Banasthali's legacy of producing leaders continues to grow.

(With inputs from agencies.)