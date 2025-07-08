Left Menu

Trailblazing Women: Banasthali Vidyapith's Legacy of Female Fighter Pilots

Banasthali Vidyapith has produced notable female figures in military aviation. Alumna Avani Chaturvedi broke barriers as the first Indian woman to fly a fighter jet, inspiring others like Aastha Poonia, the first female fighter pilot in the Indian Navy. The institution fosters a nurturing environment that empowers women for national service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 17:15 IST
Trailblazing Women: Banasthali Vidyapith's Legacy of Female Fighter Pilots
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Banasthali Vidyapith continues to make waves in military aviation, having contributed trailblazing women to the sector. Noteworthy alumna, Sqd Ldr Avani Chaturvedi, paved the way as the first female fighter jet pilot from India, while Aastha Poonia charts a new course as the nation's inaugural female naval fighter pilot.

Chaturvedi's rise to prominence marks a significant shift for Indian women in defense aviation, with Poonia's recent accomplishment highlighting Banasthali's supportive educational environment. She credits her success to the university's focus on encouraging leadership and service.

The university takes pride in its students' achievements, demonstrating its commitment to empowering women in roles traditionally dominated by men. As these women take center stage in military service, Banasthali's legacy of producing leaders continues to grow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025