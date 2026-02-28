Left Menu

UPDATE 2-Spain informs WHO of possible human swine flu case with low transmission risk

Spain has ​informed the World Health Organization of ‌a possible ​infection with the swine flu virus in its A(H1N1)v variant that may have been transmitted between humans, a health official in Catalonia's regional government ‌told Reuters on Friday. Additional tests were being carried out at the WHO's reference laboratory for influenza in Britain to confirm the diagnosis and rule out contamination or external interference, epidemiologist Esteve Fernandez said.

Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2026 01:55 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 01:55 IST
UPDATE 2-Spain informs WHO of possible human swine flu case with low transmission risk

Spain has ​informed the World Health Organization of ‌a possible ​infection with the swine flu virus in its A(H1N1)v variant that may have been transmitted between humans, a health official in Catalonia's regional government ‌told Reuters on Friday.

Additional tests were being carried out at the WHO's reference laboratory for influenza in Britain to confirm the diagnosis and rule out contamination or external interference, epidemiologist Esteve Fernandez said. "There's a very low ‌risk of transmission to other people," said Fernandez, who heads the region's public health department, adding ‌he wanted to send a "reassuring message" to the community.

The person infected did not exhibit flu-like respiratory symptoms, and tests on direct contacts showed the virus had not retransmitted, officials said in an earlier statement. Spain is a major pork producer. Authorities had ⁠at ​first ruled out the possibility ⁠of the patient being infected by direct contact with pigs, but human-to-human transmission - while possible - had yet to be confirmed, Fernandez ⁠said.

He added that swine flu was common in pigs but rare in humans, with transmission between humans even ​rarer. In a statement, a WHO spokesperson confirmed it had been informed of the infection, highlighting the "very ⁠low" risk and that it was the fourth case in humans reported in Spain since 2009.

Global flu experts meeting in Turkey ⁠this ​week discussed this case in talks examining global influenza surveillance data, the WHO said. In 2023, the Netherlands notified the WHO of a confirmed human infection with a swine influenza A(H1N1)v virus in ⁠an adult with no history of occupational exposure to animals.

In 2009, the swine flu pandemic in humans ⁠infected millions of people. It ⁠was caused by a virus that contained genetic material from viruses that were circulating in pigs, birds and humans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Commits Additional $200 Million to Sustainable Farming Practices

US Commits Additional $200 Million to Sustainable Farming Practices

 Global
2
Tensions Rise as Diplomatic Efforts Stall: US and Iran on the Brink

Tensions Rise as Diplomatic Efforts Stall: US and Iran on the Brink

 Global
3
Showdown of Champions: Usyk vs Verhoeven at the Pyramids of Giza

Showdown of Champions: Usyk vs Verhoeven at the Pyramids of Giza

 Global
4
Deportation Dilemma: The Battle to Bring Back a College Student

Deportation Dilemma: The Battle to Bring Back a College Student

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026