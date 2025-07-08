Jon M Chu Embarks on 'Hot Wheels' Journey for Warner Bros

In a thrilling new project, Hollywood director Jon M Chu will be taking the reins of a live-action feature film inspired by the much-loved Mattel toys 'Hot Wheels' for Warner Bros.

This venture follows the staggering box office success of Warner Bros and Mattel's 2023 'Barbie', which garnered over $1.4 billion worldwide. Although plot details remain confidential, Chu, well-regarded for his work on 'Crazy Rich Asians' and 'Wicked', voices excitement over this creative opportunity.

Filming will be based on a script by 'Creed II' writers Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier. Production involves J J Abrams' Bad Robot Productions and Chu's Electric Somewhere. Chu is also set to direct upcoming projects, including a Play Doh animated movie and a Britney Spears biopic.

