Jon M Chu Embarks on 'Hot Wheels' Journey for Warner Bros

Jon M Chu is directing a live-action film based on the Hot Wheels toys for Warner Bros, following the success of 'Barbie'. The narrative keeps the plot a secret. Known for 'Crazy Rich Asians', Chu aims to capture imagination and play in this new adventure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-07-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 17:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a thrilling new project, Hollywood director Jon M Chu will be taking the reins of a live-action feature film inspired by the much-loved Mattel toys 'Hot Wheels' for Warner Bros.

This venture follows the staggering box office success of Warner Bros and Mattel's 2023 'Barbie', which garnered over $1.4 billion worldwide. Although plot details remain confidential, Chu, well-regarded for his work on 'Crazy Rich Asians' and 'Wicked', voices excitement over this creative opportunity.

Filming will be based on a script by 'Creed II' writers Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier. Production involves J J Abrams' Bad Robot Productions and Chu's Electric Somewhere. Chu is also set to direct upcoming projects, including a Play Doh animated movie and a Britney Spears biopic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

