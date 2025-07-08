Bamboo Gains Ground in Maharashtra's Architecture Education
Several academic institutions in Maharashtra have incorporated bamboo into architecture and interior design courses to promote sustainable practices. This move supports entrepreneurship, research, and trade of bamboo products. Institutions like Fergusson College and Nagpur University are leading this initiative, emphasizing bamboo's relevance in architectural education.
Academic institutions in Maharashtra are increasingly integrating bamboo into their architecture and interior design syllabus, aiming to foster sustainable and eco-friendly design practices, according to the Konkan Bamboo and Cane Development Centre (KONBAC).
This initiative promotes entrepreneurship and the sustainable trade of high-quality bamboo products. Notably, Pune's Fergusson College has introduced bamboo into its Bachelor of Vocational Interior Design program. The course emphasizes bamboo's properties, its applications in design, and practical skills for sustainable interior solutions.
Additionally, Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University has incorporated this subject into its seventh-semester Bachelor of Architecture course. This underscores bamboo's rising significance in architectural education, a step earlier undertaken by Nagpur's Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT). Sanjeev Karpe, Director of KONBAC, notes these efforts also benefit bamboo farmers.
