Left Menu

Bamboo Gains Ground in Maharashtra's Architecture Education

Several academic institutions in Maharashtra have incorporated bamboo into architecture and interior design courses to promote sustainable practices. This move supports entrepreneurship, research, and trade of bamboo products. Institutions like Fergusson College and Nagpur University are leading this initiative, emphasizing bamboo's relevance in architectural education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 19:20 IST
Bamboo Gains Ground in Maharashtra's Architecture Education
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Academic institutions in Maharashtra are increasingly integrating bamboo into their architecture and interior design syllabus, aiming to foster sustainable and eco-friendly design practices, according to the Konkan Bamboo and Cane Development Centre (KONBAC).

This initiative promotes entrepreneurship and the sustainable trade of high-quality bamboo products. Notably, Pune's Fergusson College has introduced bamboo into its Bachelor of Vocational Interior Design program. The course emphasizes bamboo's properties, its applications in design, and practical skills for sustainable interior solutions.

Additionally, Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University has incorporated this subject into its seventh-semester Bachelor of Architecture course. This underscores bamboo's rising significance in architectural education, a step earlier undertaken by Nagpur's Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT). Sanjeev Karpe, Director of KONBAC, notes these efforts also benefit bamboo farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025