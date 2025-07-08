Left Menu

Gold Treasure Inventory: Odisha's Grand Temple Audit Begins

The Odisha government plans to inventory the valuables stored in Puri's Shree Jagannath Temple treasury, with help from the RBI. A long-standing public demand, the audit is set for August and involves verifying contents against a 1978 record, with experts and digital cataloguing involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-07-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 20:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Odisha government's plan to inventory the treasures of the sacred Ratna Bhandar in Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri, is moving forward with expected commencement in August, aided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Odisha's Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan announced the initiative following the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) conservation efforts.

The plan includes enlisting experts familiar with auditing treasures, like those of Somnath Temple. The last inventory was completed in 1978. Fulfilling a key election promise, the BJP-led government has constituted a panel, headed by retired Orissa High Court judge Justice Biswanath Rath, to supervise the process.

This task will involve matching the current contents — valued from the 1978 record at around 128 kg of gold and over 200 kg of silver — with the existing inventory. To enhance the deities' adornment, the state encourages public contributions of gold for new ornaments for Lord Jagannath and his siblings, during the Suna Besha ritual.

