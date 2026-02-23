College Student's Disturbing Ordeal: Allegations of Assault and Extortion

A 19-year-old college student has come forward with a grave allegation against two men, accusing them of gangrape after they allegedly drugged her at a private villa. The incident reportedly took place on February 15, but the student approached the police a week later due to fear of retaliation.

Before the student's complaint on February 22, the accused filed a counter-case at Malleshwaram police station, claiming she and an accomplice attempted to extort Rs 10 lakh using threatening video clips. An investigation is ongoing to determine the validity of both claims, a senior officer confirmed.

The student reported meeting one of the accused through Instagram and attending a party at the villa, where she was allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted. After seeking medical treatment and consulting with her brother, she approached the police despite threats from the accused. The police are now delving into the tangled allegations to seek justice.

