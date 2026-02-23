Left Menu

College Student's Disturbing Ordeal: Allegations of Assault and Extortion

A 19-year-old college student has accused two men of gangrape at a private villa after being drugged, prompting a complex legal battle involving counter-claims of extortion. The incident, initially concealed due to threats, is under thorough investigation by police following the student's delayed complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-02-2026 17:16 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 17:16 IST
College Student's Disturbing Ordeal: Allegations of Assault and Extortion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old college student has come forward with a grave allegation against two men, accusing them of gangrape after they allegedly drugged her at a private villa. The incident reportedly took place on February 15, but the student approached the police a week later due to fear of retaliation.

Before the student's complaint on February 22, the accused filed a counter-case at Malleshwaram police station, claiming she and an accomplice attempted to extort Rs 10 lakh using threatening video clips. An investigation is ongoing to determine the validity of both claims, a senior officer confirmed.

The student reported meeting one of the accused through Instagram and attending a party at the villa, where she was allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted. After seeking medical treatment and consulting with her brother, she approached the police despite threats from the accused. The police are now delving into the tangled allegations to seek justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya's 2026-27 Budget: A Balance of Growth and Prudence

Meghalaya's 2026-27 Budget: A Balance of Growth and Prudence

 India
2
Gujarat Government Disempanels Hospitals Over PM-JAY Irregularities

Gujarat Government Disempanels Hospitals Over PM-JAY Irregularities

 India
3
Gold Prices Surge Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil and Tumbling Dollar

Gold Prices Surge Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil and Tumbling Dollar

 Global
4
Political Storm in Tamil Nadu: BJP and DMK Clash

Political Storm in Tamil Nadu: BJP and DMK Clash

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026