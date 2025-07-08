Aftermath of Tragedy: Ahmedabad Hospital Completes Last Rites for Air India Crash Victims

In a poignant conclusion to a devastating event, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital has conducted the final rites for body parts belonging to 19 individuals who perished in the catastrophic Air India plane crash on June 12. The crash, which occurred shortly after takeoff, resulted in the deaths of 260 people.

Initially, all mortal remains were handed over to the victims' families, but further investigations at the crash site uncovered additional body parts. These were subjected to DNA testing, confirming they belonged to 26 individuals, whose remains had already been largely identified and returned to their kin.

The hospital coordinated with families to carry out the last rites, respecting religious customs—18 Hindu victims were cremated, and the ashes were later immersed in the Sabarmati river, while a Muslim victim's remains were buried. This process underscores the ongoing impact of the airline disaster on the affected families.

