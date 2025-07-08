Left Menu

Aftermath of Tragedy: Ahmedabad Hospital Completes Last Rites for Air India Crash Victims

Ahmedabad Civil Hospital performed the last rites for body parts of 19 victims from the June 12 Air India crash. These body parts were discovered during ongoing crash investigations. DNA tests confirmed their identities. The rites included cremation for 18 Hindu victims and burial for one Muslim victim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-07-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 21:36 IST
Aftermath of Tragedy: Ahmedabad Hospital Completes Last Rites for Air India Crash Victims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant conclusion to a devastating event, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital has conducted the final rites for body parts belonging to 19 individuals who perished in the catastrophic Air India plane crash on June 12. The crash, which occurred shortly after takeoff, resulted in the deaths of 260 people.

Initially, all mortal remains were handed over to the victims' families, but further investigations at the crash site uncovered additional body parts. These were subjected to DNA testing, confirming they belonged to 26 individuals, whose remains had already been largely identified and returned to their kin.

The hospital coordinated with families to carry out the last rites, respecting religious customs—18 Hindu victims were cremated, and the ashes were later immersed in the Sabarmati river, while a Muslim victim's remains were buried. This process underscores the ongoing impact of the airline disaster on the affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025