Celebrating Ashadha Purnima: A Global Buddhist Commemoration

Ashadha Purnima, celebrated on July 10 in Sarnath, marks the 'First Turning of the Wheel of Dhamma,' when Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon. Organized by the International Buddhist Confederation and Mahabodhi Society of India, this event is a significant spiritual observance involving rituals and reflections by Buddhist leaders.

The International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) and the Mahabodhi Society of India plan to celebrate Ashadha Purnima in Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh, on July 10, the Ministry of Culture announced Tuesday.

Ashadha Purnima commemorates the 'First Turning of the Wheel of Dhamma,' signifying the day Lord Buddha delivered his initial sermon to his five ascetic companions in Sarnath's historic Deer Park. The occasion is organized under the Ministry of Culture's guidance, with a solemn program scheduled at Mulagandha Kuti Vihara on Thursday.

This sacred day initiates the Varsha Vassa, a rainy season retreat observed by Buddhist monks globally. The event will start with a 'parikrama' and chanting ceremony at Dhamek Stupa, followed by reflections from distinguished monks and scholars. This observance, marking the dissemination of the Four Noble Truths and the Noble Eightfold Path, is also observed as Guru Purnima by Hindus and Buddhists, honoring spiritual teachers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

