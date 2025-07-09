Left Menu

Belly Laughs Festival: AAPI Comedy and Cuisine Extravaganza

The Belly Laughs Festival is a groundbreaking event celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander comedians and cultural cuisine. Held in Los Angeles, this festival combines top comedic talent with an array of food vendors, providing a vibrant space for AAPI pride. It highlights cultural pride amidst political challenges.

The Belly Laughs Festival, set in downtown Los Angeles, is a unique celebration spotlighting Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) comedians and their culture's rich culinary diversity. This ambitious festival presents a lineup of 30 stand-up comedians alongside a plethora of food vendors, emphasizing both laughter and gastronomy.

Organized by CAPE and partners like Nederlander Concerts and Gold House, the festival expects to draw thousands over its two-day span. Comedians such as Kumail Nanjiani, Hasan Minhaj, and Margaret Cho bring star power to the performances. The event also serves as a platform for political discourse, with comedy as a vehicle for addressing current issues.

The festival aims to foster a sense of community and cultural pride among attendees, amidst the challenges posed by federal immigration policies. With an inclusive environment featuring immigrant-owned businesses, it promises a vibrant and engaging experience that celebrates AAPI contributions to entertainment and cuisine.

