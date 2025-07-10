Celebrating Crescents: The 21st Convocation of the All India Institute of Occult Science

The All India Institute of Occult Science has announced its 21st Convocation Ceremony, scheduled for July 25, 2025. The institute, renowned for its in-depth astrology teachings, will welcome more than 1200 attendees at the Bharat Ratna C. Subramaniam Auditorium in New Delhi.

This prestigious convocation will recognize students who have excelled in various disciplines, not only in astrology but also in courses like palmistry, numerology, tarot, and vastu. Distinguished guests, including national dignitaries, are set to award top performers with gold, silver, and bronze medals, emphasizing the event's significance.

Founded by Gurudev Shrie Kashyap Ji, the institute prides itself on delivering comprehensive education, drawn from Vedic texts. It goes beyond teaching by offering lifetime support and mentoring to its students, ensuring their continued growth in personal and professional realms.

(With inputs from agencies.)