Left Menu

Celebrating Crescents: The 21st Convocation of the All India Institute of Occult Science

The All India Institute of Occult Science is set to hold its 21st Convocation Ceremony on July 25, 2025. Known for its rigorous astrology curriculum, the institute will honor over 1200 students, recognizing top performers with medals. It stands committed to ongoing mentorship and lifetime support, ensuring students' success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 12:57 IST
Celebrating Crescents: The 21st Convocation of the All India Institute of Occult Science
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Institute of Occult Science has announced its 21st Convocation Ceremony, scheduled for July 25, 2025. The institute, renowned for its in-depth astrology teachings, will welcome more than 1200 attendees at the Bharat Ratna C. Subramaniam Auditorium in New Delhi.

This prestigious convocation will recognize students who have excelled in various disciplines, not only in astrology but also in courses like palmistry, numerology, tarot, and vastu. Distinguished guests, including national dignitaries, are set to award top performers with gold, silver, and bronze medals, emphasizing the event's significance.

Founded by Gurudev Shrie Kashyap Ji, the institute prides itself on delivering comprehensive education, drawn from Vedic texts. It goes beyond teaching by offering lifetime support and mentoring to its students, ensuring their continued growth in personal and professional realms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025