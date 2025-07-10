Left Menu

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: A Legacy of Change Returns

Producer Ektaa Kapoor originally opposed reviving 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' but decided to proceed to raise awareness on important issues. The show, marking 25 years, returns with Smriti Irani reprising her iconic role, aiming to spark conversations about domestic issues and societal change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 16:30 IST
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: A Legacy of Change Returns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ektaa Kapoor, the brain behind the iconic daily soap 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,' initially resisted bringing back the show. However, she opted to revive it, intending to use the platform to tackle significant social issues.

The original series, which ran from 2000 to 2008 on Star Plus, celebrated its 25th anniversary last month. It is set for a grand revival with actor-politician Smriti Irani returning to her famous role as Tulsi Virani.

Kapoor mentioned that the show had a lasting influence, serving as a platform for women's voices and discussing crucial topics like domestic and marital issues. The new series, with limited episodes, will launch on Star Plus and Jio Hotstar from July 29.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025