Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: A Legacy of Change Returns

Ektaa Kapoor, the brain behind the iconic daily soap 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,' initially resisted bringing back the show. However, she opted to revive it, intending to use the platform to tackle significant social issues.

The original series, which ran from 2000 to 2008 on Star Plus, celebrated its 25th anniversary last month. It is set for a grand revival with actor-politician Smriti Irani returning to her famous role as Tulsi Virani.

Kapoor mentioned that the show had a lasting influence, serving as a platform for women's voices and discussing crucial topics like domestic and marital issues. The new series, with limited episodes, will launch on Star Plus and Jio Hotstar from July 29.

