Left Menu

Wayne Rooney Open to Joining Michael Carrick's Manchester United Revival

Wayne Rooney is open to joining Michael Carrick's coaching staff at Manchester United after Ruben Amorim's departure. Rooney, a former United star, expressed willingness if Carrick takes over as interim manager. Carrick, who briefly managed after Solskjaer's exit, is considered a fitting choice for the role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 11:46 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 11:46 IST
Wayne Rooney Open to Joining Michael Carrick's Manchester United Revival
Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney has publicly expressed his readiness to join the coaching staff of his former Manchester United teammate, Michael Carrick, should Carrick be appointed as interim manager at Old Trafford. This consideration follows the departure of the previous manager, Ruben Amorim, last week.

Rooney, who carved out a remarkable career at Manchester United with 559 appearances and 253 goals, stated on 'The Wayne Rooney Show' aired by the BBC that joining Carrick would be a 'no-brainer.' 'I'm not begging for a job here,' he added for clarity, explaining his readiness should the opportunity arise.

After retiring from football in 2018, Carrick continued his tenure at the club as part of the coaching staff under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He managed briefly following Solskjaer's dismissal and spent two-and-a-half years leading Middlesbrough. Rooney emphasized that Carrick's deep connection to United would be beneficial, saying, 'He lives and breathes that club.' United is currently placed seventh in the Premier League, ahead of their clash with Manchester City.

TRENDING

1
GTPL Hathway Surges Ahead: Q3 FY26 Financial Highlights Unveiled

GTPL Hathway Surges Ahead: Q3 FY26 Financial Highlights Unveiled

 India
2
Supreme Court Upholds Bail for Abbas Ansari in Gangsters Act Case

Supreme Court Upholds Bail for Abbas Ansari in Gangsters Act Case

 India
3
Odisha's Major Push for Chilika Lake's Ecological Rejuvenation

Odisha's Major Push for Chilika Lake's Ecological Rejuvenation

 India
4
Where is Atishi Marlena? Controversy Unfolds in Delhi Assembly

Where is Atishi Marlena? Controversy Unfolds in Delhi Assembly

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026