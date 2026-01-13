Wayne Rooney Open to Joining Michael Carrick's Manchester United Revival

Wayne Rooney has publicly expressed his readiness to join the coaching staff of his former Manchester United teammate, Michael Carrick, should Carrick be appointed as interim manager at Old Trafford. This consideration follows the departure of the previous manager, Ruben Amorim, last week.

Rooney, who carved out a remarkable career at Manchester United with 559 appearances and 253 goals, stated on 'The Wayne Rooney Show' aired by the BBC that joining Carrick would be a 'no-brainer.' 'I'm not begging for a job here,' he added for clarity, explaining his readiness should the opportunity arise.

After retiring from football in 2018, Carrick continued his tenure at the club as part of the coaching staff under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He managed briefly following Solskjaer's dismissal and spent two-and-a-half years leading Middlesbrough. Rooney emphasized that Carrick's deep connection to United would be beneficial, saying, 'He lives and breathes that club.' United is currently placed seventh in the Premier League, ahead of their clash with Manchester City.