Baahubali's Epic Reboot: A Decade of Cinematic Glory
S S Rajamouli, the filmmaker behind 'Baahubali,' has announced the re-release of both parts of the epic saga on October 31, 2025. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the film will combine 'Baahubali: The Beginning' and 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' for a special theatrical experience.
Director S S Rajamouli has revealed plans for a grand re-release of his blockbuster films 'Baahubali: The Beginning' and 'Baahubali: The Conclusion'.
The films will be shown in a combined format on October 31, 2025, marking the 10-year anniversary of the initial release of the first part on July 10, 2015.
This re-release celebrates the film's enduring popularity, as it remains the sixth highest-grossing Telugu film and holds a record in its dubbed Hindi version.
