Baahubali's Epic Reboot: A Decade of Cinematic Glory

Director S S Rajamouli has revealed plans for a grand re-release of his blockbuster films 'Baahubali: The Beginning' and 'Baahubali: The Conclusion'.

The films will be shown in a combined format on October 31, 2025, marking the 10-year anniversary of the initial release of the first part on July 10, 2015.

This re-release celebrates the film's enduring popularity, as it remains the sixth highest-grossing Telugu film and holds a record in its dubbed Hindi version.

(With inputs from agencies.)