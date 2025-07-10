Left Menu

Baahubali's Epic Reboot: A Decade of Cinematic Glory

S S Rajamouli, the filmmaker behind 'Baahubali,' has announced the re-release of both parts of the epic saga on October 31, 2025. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the film will combine 'Baahubali: The Beginning' and 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' for a special theatrical experience.

Updated: 10-07-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 16:50 IST
Director S S Rajamouli has revealed plans for a grand re-release of his blockbuster films 'Baahubali: The Beginning' and 'Baahubali: The Conclusion'.

The films will be shown in a combined format on October 31, 2025, marking the 10-year anniversary of the initial release of the first part on July 10, 2015.

This re-release celebrates the film's enduring popularity, as it remains the sixth highest-grossing Telugu film and holds a record in its dubbed Hindi version.

(With inputs from agencies.)

