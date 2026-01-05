Left Menu

Zarina Wahab Shines in Prabhas-Starrer 'Raja Saab'

Veteran actor Zarina Wahab is receiving admiration for her role in Prabhas's 'Raja Saab', highlighting the continued appeal of family-oriented narratives in southern cinema. She expressed excitement about her Telugu film ventures and gratitude towards industry colleagues. The film also features Boman Irani and reunites him with Sanjay Dutt.

Updated: 05-01-2026 19:20 IST
Veteran actor Zarina Wahab, known for her longstanding career, is gaining plaudits for her role as Prabhas's mother in the Telugu film 'Raja Saab'. Despite her extensive experience in the film industry, Wahab finds new enthusiasm in Telugu cinema, marking it as a realm where family stories thrive.

At a recent event for the film's song launch, Wahab expressed her gratitude towards both Telugu and Hindi film sectors. She noted the prevalence of family-centric stories in southern cinema, contrasting it with Bollywood. The actress is eager to collaborate with Prabhas again and praised director Maruthi for the opportunity.

Co-star Boman Irani recounted his wife's encouragement to join the project upon learning of Prabhas's involvement. Reflecting on the production's safety measures, Irani shared his enjoyment of action scenes, even at 66, and recalled working with actor Sanjay Dutt, playfully hinting at future collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

