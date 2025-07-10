Sanjay Dutt-starrer ‘The Bhootnii’ to stream on ZEE5 from July 18

Actor Sanjay Dutt's horror-comedy ''The Bhootnii'' is set to make its digital premiere on ZEE5 on July 18, the streamer announced on Thursday.

The film, which had a limited theatrical run earlier this year, will also have its television premiere on Zee Cinema at 8 pm on the same day, a press release said.

''Bhootnii'', blends spooky thrills with eccentric humour, features Dutt as a quirky ghostbuster with secrets of his own. It also stars Mouni Roy as Mohabbat, a dangerously enchanting ghost, alongside Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari as college students drawn into a supernatural mystery. Written and directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the movie is produced by Deepak Mukut of Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Dutt's Three Dimension Motion Pictures. Dutt said he hoped the film finds its audience on streaming. "'The Bhootnii' was always meant to be a fun, quirky ride—a real clutter-breaker. Unfortunately, it didn't get enough screens during its theatrical release. But this is a film made with a lot of love and care. We truly believed in the story and the heart behind it," he said.

Set in the haunted grounds of St. Vincent's College, Delhi, where an old ghost and a cursed tree wreak havoc every Valentine's Day, ''Bhootnii'' follows heartbroken student Shantanu (Singh), who accidentally awakens Mohabbat, a seductive ghost with a tragic backstory and a deadly obsession. ''As hallucinations, hauntings, and mysterious deaths plague the campus, the eccentric Baba (Dutt) enters the scene with his paranormal toolkit and a puzzling past,'' the official logline read.

