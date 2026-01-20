Left Menu

Czechoslovak Group's Landmark IPO Set to Reshape Defence Sector

Czechoslovak Group (CSG), a global leader in defence manufacturing, is set to float a 15.2% stake in Amsterdam's largest-ever defence listing, aiming to raise 3.8 billion euros. The IPO positions CSG for enhanced global recognition and financial flexibility, benefiting from rising European defense spending.

Prague's Czechoslovak Group (CSG) has announced plans to list a 15.2% stake through an initial public offering (IPO) in Amsterdam, marking the largest-ever public offering in the defence sector. The valuation places the company's shares at 25 billion euros, with the offering expected to generate gross proceeds of 3.8 billion euros.

CSG, helmed by Michal Strnad, son of the company's founder, is a significant player in the global defense market, known especially for ammunition and military equipment manufacturing. The IPO is anticipated to heighten the company's profile among international investors and enhance its access to capital markets.

The offering, set at 25 euros per share, has seen substantial interest from investors, underscored by high demand for European defense stocks amid rising geopolitical tensions. CSG's stake in the growing defence market, fueled by increasing global military expenditure, positions it well for future growth and profitability.

