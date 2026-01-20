Yogi Adityanath Congratulates New BJP President Nitin Nabin

In a move that underscored camaraderie within the Bharatiya Janata Party, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated Nitin Nabin on his recent election as the party's national president. The congratulatory meeting took place at the BJP office in New Delhi, where Adityanath presented a bouquet to the newly appointed leader.

The Chief Minister expressed full confidence in Nabin's abilities, emphasizing that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the new president will elevate the party organization to new heights. Adityanath highlighted Nabin's commitment to the principle of Antyodaya, stressing his dedication to uplifting the poorest of the poor.

Adityanath's endorsement echoed sentiments of optimism, as he lauded Nabin's capable leadership, rich organizational experience, and visionary outlook. He asserted that Nabin's tenure would infuse fresh energy into the party while reinforcing democratic values. Moreover, he assured that Uttar Pradesh would continue to flourish under Nabin's guidance.