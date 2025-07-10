Left Menu

JioHotstar Unveils Class Clash Reality Show 'The Society'

JioHotstar is launching a new reality show, 'The Society', hosted by Munawar Faruqui. It features 25 contestants navigating a class-based hierarchy, aiming to become the 'Asli Baazigar'. Co-hosted by Shreya Kalra, the show is touted as a social experiment highlighting themes echoing Faruqui's personal experiences.

Streaming giant JioHotstar has announced an intriguing addition to its reality show lineup with 'The Society', set to premiere on July 21. The show, hosted by comedian Munawar Faruqui and co-hosted by influencer Shreya Kalra, is a bold social experiment examining class and privilege.

The competition will bring together 25 contestants who will spend 200 hours in an environment structured around three social classes—Royals, Regulars, and Rags. This setup is designed to mirror societal class dynamics, offering an insightful perspective on privilege and status.

Faruqui, sharing a personal connection with the show's themes, remarked, "'The Society' isn't just a game; it's a mirror to the world outside." As the series unfolds, participants will strive to elevate their status and claim the title of 'Asli Baazigar', highlighting the fluidity and unpredictability of social labels.

