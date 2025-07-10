Glen Powell Takes the Lead in 'The Running Man' Amidst Familiar Concerns from Home

Glen Powell, the Hollywood actor taking on the lead role in 'The Running Man', revealed to People magazine that his mother, Cyndy, is apprehensive about his involvement in the upcoming film. The black comedy action movie presents Powell's character, Ben Richards, as he navigates a dystopian game show where survival against professional killers is key to winning a substantial purse. Originally released in 1987 with Arnold Schwarzenegger, the film's reboot has generated excitement among fans eager for an action-packed narrative.

Despite the thrill surrounding the film, Powell admitted to his mom's concerns. "I'm involved in some thrilling scenes," Powell stated, adding lightheartedly, "which really worries my mom." Reflecting on the physically demanding role, he noted, "There's a lot of running involved, and I thought, 'Man, I'm going to be exhausted for the entire movie.'" Powell described the story as a powerful underdog saga with Ben Richards participating in a game show with a zero survival rate, defying odds to come out on top.

To ensure the revival of the '87 classic met high standards, Powell reached out to Arnold Schwarzenegger, seeking his endorsement. "Arnold gave us his full blessing," Powell shared, mentioning connections through Schwarzenegger's son, Patrick. Anticipation for the film, directed by Edgar Wright and starring a decorated ensemble cast, is palpable as its release approaches on November 7. According to the film's plot, Richards, portrayed by Powell, enters the game out of desperation to save his ailing daughter while under the control of the merciless producer Dan Killian, marking his rise as an unlikely hero and a potential disruptor to the status quo.

