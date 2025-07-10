Left Menu

Tragic Loss: The Dream and Legacy of Flight Lieutenant Rishi Raj Singh

Flight Lieutenant Rishi Raj Singh, a passionate and ambitious pilot from Rajasthan, tragically lost his life during a routine Jaguar fighter plane sortie. His death, alongside Squadron Leader Lokender, has shaken his family and community, raising concerns about the continued use of outdated aircraft.

Updated: 10-07-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 20:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Flight Lieutenant Rishi Raj Singh, a young and committed Indian Air Force pilot, perished in a catastrophic crash of a Jaguar fighter plane during a training mission near Churu, Rajasthan, on Wednesday. Singh's passion for aviation began in childhood, fueling his dream to become a fighter pilot.

At the age of 23, Singh, a native of Jodhpur, was among two pilots killed in the incident, alongside Squadron Leader Lokender from Haryana. Singh's pursuit of excellence led him from local studies to the National Defence Academy in Pune, where he chose the Air Force to fulfill his ambitions.

His death has devastated his family, leaving behind his parents and younger brother. As the community mourns, questions arise regarding the safety of operating aged fighter planes, with his uncle voicing concerns about pilot safety. Tributes were paid at Jodhpur Air Force station before his final journey to his ancestral village in Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

