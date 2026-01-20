The Silent Voice: Honoring Minority Perspectives in Rajasthan's Legislature

At the 86th All India Conference of Presiding Officers, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani underscored the crucial role of minority voices in the legislative process. According to Devnani, true democratic excellence is not measured by majority dominance but by the respect shown to dissenting perspectives.

He highlighted that democracy relies on an unshakeable trust built over time, not by fleeting electoral successes but through consistent dialogue and responsible behavior. Devnani emphasized that legislators are trustees of the Constitution, responsible for reflecting the people's aspirations, rather than acting as autonomous power centers.

Devnani asserted that a vibrant democracy involves a legislature that not only hears but feels the public's issues, preventing the House from being merely a formal institution. The conference, continuing until January 21 in Lucknow, sheds light on the essential guardianship role that presiding officers must undertake, focusing on public welfare over numerical strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)