Left Menu

Championing Minority Voices in Rajasthan Assembly

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani emphasized the importance of respecting minority voices in the legislature for a vibrant democracy. He highlighted the need for consistent behavior, dialogue, and responsibility in governance, urging legislators to act as trustees of the Constitution and prioritize public interest over numbers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-01-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 16:54 IST
Championing Minority Voices in Rajasthan Assembly
Vasudev Devnani
  • Country:
  • India

Vasudev Devnani, the Rajasthan Assembly Speaker, stressed the significance of minority voices in enhancing the excellence of democratic proceedings during the 86th All India Conference of Presiding Officers.

He underscored that public trust in democracy is built through consistent actions, dialogue, and responsibility by legislators acting as constitutional trustees.

Devnani called for the legislature to function as a guardian of public interest, urging respect for dissenting voices and a focus on transparent governance over numerical dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Undermining Democracy and Cultural Heritage

Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Undermining Democracy and Cultural Heritage

 India
2
India Bolsters Nepal's Election with Vital Support

India Bolsters Nepal's Election with Vital Support

 Nepal
3
Uncapped Talent Joins Wales Squad for 2026 Six Nations

Uncapped Talent Joins Wales Squad for 2026 Six Nations

 Global
4
UAE President's Pledge for Global Peace

UAE President's Pledge for Global Peace

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026