Championing Minority Voices in Rajasthan Assembly

Vasudev Devnani, the Rajasthan Assembly Speaker, stressed the significance of minority voices in enhancing the excellence of democratic proceedings during the 86th All India Conference of Presiding Officers.

He underscored that public trust in democracy is built through consistent actions, dialogue, and responsibility by legislators acting as constitutional trustees.

Devnani called for the legislature to function as a guardian of public interest, urging respect for dissenting voices and a focus on transparent governance over numerical dominance.

