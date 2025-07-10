Left Menu

Delhi High Court Halts 'Udaipur Files' Release

The Delhi High Court has paused the release of the movie 'Udaipur Files' until the Indian government reviews requests for its permanent ban. The film faces criticism for potentially inciting communal discord. Petitioners can now present their concerns to the central government for a final decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 21:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has intervened to postpone the release of the controversial film 'Udaipur Files,' which was initially set to debut tomorrow. The court's decision hinges on the government's assessment of petitions calling for a permanent ban on the movie.

A bench led by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Anish Dayal advised the petitioners to voice their concerns to the central government within two days. This ruling followed arguments highlighting communal tensions potentially revived by the film's content, noted as harmful by petitioners including Maulana Arshad Madani.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal labelled the movie as 'cinematic vandalism,' urging immediate action. Meanwhile, the Central Board of Film Certification is tasked to consider legal measures. Authorities are also examining the background of the film's producer for past provocative actions. The decision on the movie's fate is expected from the government within one week of the petition's submission.

