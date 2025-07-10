Left Menu

Empowering Youth Through Skills: Yuva Kaushal Chaupal in Lucknow

Lucknow hosts 'Yuva Kaushal Chaupal' on World Youth Skills Day, part of the Skill India mission. The event highlights young achievers trained by the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission, featuring 11 'Skill Youth Icons' who turned skills into self-reliance and job creation, embodying the transformative power of skill training.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-07-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 23:34 IST
Empowering Youth Through Skills: Yuva Kaushal Chaupal in Lucknow
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented move, Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, is set to host the two-day 'Yuva Kaushal Chaupal' starting July 15, aligning with World Youth Skills Day. Organized under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Skill India, Super Power India' mission and guided by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the event is designed to spotlight the transformative journeys of youth leveraging skill training for self-reliance.

According to a press statement, hundreds of young individuals, trained by the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission, are expected to participate. Among them, 11 exceptional participants will be showcased as 'Skill Youth Icons' for not only securing employment but also creating jobs for others. These icons will share their inspirational stories on stage, amplifying the impact of their achievements.

Minister of State for Skill Development, Kapil Dev Agarwal, stated that 'Yuva Kaushal Chaupal' aims to magnify the narrative of Skill India and highlight that genuine power comes from skills. From launching mobile repair shops and beauty parlors to opening digital studios and cafes, these young achievers exemplify how skills can catalyze life changes, inspiring unemployed youth to become job creators with the right training.

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025