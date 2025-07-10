Empowering Youth Through Skills: Yuva Kaushal Chaupal in Lucknow

In an unprecedented move, Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, is set to host the two-day 'Yuva Kaushal Chaupal' starting July 15, aligning with World Youth Skills Day. Organized under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Skill India, Super Power India' mission and guided by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the event is designed to spotlight the transformative journeys of youth leveraging skill training for self-reliance.

According to a press statement, hundreds of young individuals, trained by the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission, are expected to participate. Among them, 11 exceptional participants will be showcased as 'Skill Youth Icons' for not only securing employment but also creating jobs for others. These icons will share their inspirational stories on stage, amplifying the impact of their achievements.

Minister of State for Skill Development, Kapil Dev Agarwal, stated that 'Yuva Kaushal Chaupal' aims to magnify the narrative of Skill India and highlight that genuine power comes from skills. From launching mobile repair shops and beauty parlors to opening digital studios and cafes, these young achievers exemplify how skills can catalyze life changes, inspiring unemployed youth to become job creators with the right training.