Sanatan Dharma: A Pillar of India's Heritage and Unity
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that deities like Shri Ram, Krishna, and Shankar represent India's cultural heritage. He stressed the importance of Sanatan Dharma to India's unity. He also highlighted the need for environmental preservation and acknowledged India's rich historical tradition of knowledge.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has strongly advocated for the cultural and spiritual significance of deities such as Shri Ram, Krishna, and Shankar during a recent address. Speaking at a function in Gorakhnath Temple, Adityanath underscored their role as symbols of faith and heritage.
Highlighting the teachings of socialist leader Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia, Adityanath stated that as long as these deities are revered, the unity of India remains intact. He also lamented the deviation of modern socialists from Lohia's principles and criticized their stance against Lord Ram.
Adityanath also urged for environmental conservation and emphasized the importance of tree plantation. He described rivers as vital to the earth, akin to arteries in the human body, while addressing the need to combat pollution and preserve the riverine culture.
