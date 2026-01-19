Controversy Looms Over Manikarnika Ghat: Heritage at Stake

Amid growing controversy surrounding the alleged ravaging of Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav emphasized the importance of preserving heritage. He took to social media to highlight concerns, sharing images and questioning the authenticity of government investigations.

Significant unrest has unfolded as eight First Information Reports (FIRs) were lodged at Varanasi's Chowk Police Station. Among those implicated are Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh and Congress leader Pappu Yadav, with accusations of circulating fabricated content regarding the ongoing ghat renovations.

Sanjay Singh publicly condemned the alleged destruction, claiming that revered local figures and former officials opposed the actions. However, FIRs targeted individuals like Singh, spotlighting deep-seated tensions over the site's preservation in Prime Minister Modi's constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)