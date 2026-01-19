Left Menu

Controversy Looms Over Manikarnika Ghat: Heritage at Stake

Akhilesh Yadav criticized the alleged destruction at Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi, stressing the need to preserve heritage. Controversy stems from circulated images, possibly AI-generated, and FIRs were filed against eight people, including AAP MP Sanjay Singh, linking them to disruptive activities amid heritage site renovations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-01-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 18:43 IST
Controversy Looms Over Manikarnika Ghat: Heritage at Stake
  • Country:
  • India

Amid growing controversy surrounding the alleged ravaging of Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav emphasized the importance of preserving heritage. He took to social media to highlight concerns, sharing images and questioning the authenticity of government investigations.

Significant unrest has unfolded as eight First Information Reports (FIRs) were lodged at Varanasi's Chowk Police Station. Among those implicated are Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh and Congress leader Pappu Yadav, with accusations of circulating fabricated content regarding the ongoing ghat renovations.

Sanjay Singh publicly condemned the alleged destruction, claiming that revered local figures and former officials opposed the actions. However, FIRs targeted individuals like Singh, spotlighting deep-seated tensions over the site's preservation in Prime Minister Modi's constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sheinbaum reassures Mexico after US military movements spark concern

Sheinbaum reassures Mexico after US military movements spark concern

 Global
2
UPDATE 3-Bulgarian President Radev resigns amid speculation he will form his own party

UPDATE 3-Bulgarian President Radev resigns amid speculation he will form his...

 Global
3
Syrian president, Trump discuss developments in Syria in phone call

Syrian president, Trump discuss developments in Syria in phone call

 Egypt
4
UK plans overhaul of its antitrust regime to drive growth

UK plans overhaul of its antitrust regime to drive growth

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could close Africa’s deadly diagnosis gap for diabetes and sickle cell disease if deployed equitably

Generative AI’s biggest risk may be that no one can fully explain it

AI tools in education linked to rising technostress among teachers

Healthcare’s new gatekeeper is AI and the risks are just emerging

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026