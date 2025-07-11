Left Menu

Super Color Game Brightens Yolo247 with Filipino Flair

Yolo247, India's premier online gaming platform, has launched Evolution Gaming's Super Color Game. This new live game show, inspired by a Filipino carnival game, blends cultural heritage with engaging gameplay. It features colorful dice and varied stakes, offering captivating experiences for players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-07-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 12:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Yolo247, a leading online gaming platform in India, has introduced Evolution Gaming's latest offering, the Super Color Game. This vibrant game is inspired by a traditional Filipino carnival game and aims to deliver an engaging and interactive experience to its users.

The Super Color Game features three dice in a range of colors — yellow, white, pink, blue, red, and green — offering players multiple wagering options including Single, Double, or Triple stakes. Each round of the game includes 18 random multipliers, with a maximum winning potential of up to 1,000 times the stake.

Yolo247 continues to lead in the Indian online gaming market by integrating cutting-edge gaming technologies while honoring cultural traditions. Backed by Evolution Gaming's innovations, the platform promises a vivid and socially engaging experience for users.

(With inputs from agencies.)

