Karan Johar's Wellness Journey: A New Chapter in Health and Happiness
Karan Johar addresses social media discussions on his notable weight loss, assuring fans of his good health and newfound happiness. During the 'Dhadak 2' trailer launch, Johar emphasizes his commitment to longevity for his children and future storytelling endeavors, thanks to lifestyle changes.
- Country:
- India
Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar has recently become a hot topic on social media due to his significant weight loss. However, Johar assures his fans that his health is in good condition, and he feels invigorated.
Johar, famous for directing hits like 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and 'My Name Is Khan', addressed concerns about his health during the launch of the trailer for 'Dhadak 2'. He expressed gratitude for his wellness transformation, highlighting his dedication to living a long, fruitful life, especially for his children.
'Dhadak 2', produced by Dharma Productions in collaboration with Zee Studios and Cloud 9 Pictures, is directed by Shazia Iqbal and features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri. Johar shared his enthusiasm for continuing to tell captivating stories.