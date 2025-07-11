Karan Johar's Wellness Journey: A New Chapter in Health and Happiness

Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar has recently become a hot topic on social media due to his significant weight loss. However, Johar assures his fans that his health is in good condition, and he feels invigorated.

Johar, famous for directing hits like 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and 'My Name Is Khan', addressed concerns about his health during the launch of the trailer for 'Dhadak 2'. He expressed gratitude for his wellness transformation, highlighting his dedication to living a long, fruitful life, especially for his children.

'Dhadak 2', produced by Dharma Productions in collaboration with Zee Studios and Cloud 9 Pictures, is directed by Shazia Iqbal and features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri. Johar shared his enthusiasm for continuing to tell captivating stories.