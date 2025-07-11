Transforming Delhi into a Global Tourism Hub

In a bold vision for the future, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced plans to transform Delhi into India's most dynamic city by leveraging policy measures and public involvement. Speaking at the 'DELIGHT for Delhi' Summit, she stressed the city's potential in tourism, education, culture, and startups.

Gupta emphasized that Delhi is not only the nation's capital but also its 'soul,' combining rich culture, diverse heritage, and historical splendor. This unique fusion of modernity and tradition positions Delhi as a global cultural and historical tourism center.

The government is working tirelessly to enhance the city's image through initiatives focusing on cleanliness and development. With insights from global investors and tourism experts, a roadmap is being crafted to solidify Delhi's position on the international tourism map, thus opening new opportunities for investment.

