Prada Collaborates with Indian Artisans for Kolhapuri-inspired Collection

Italian fashion house Prada plans to launch a Kolhapuri-inspired collection in collaboration with local artisans in India. In a virtual meeting with Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Prada officials committed to respecting geographical indication requirements and exploring additional heritage crafts for future collections. A technical team will visit India to facilitate this collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-07-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 21:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards cultural collaboration, Italian fashion giant Prada has announced plans to launch a Kolhapuri-inspired collection. This initiative aims to merge the centuries-old craftsmanship of Indian artisans with global fashion sensibilities, as confirmed by the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industries, and Agriculture (MACCIA).

Prada's commitment to collaborate with local artisans was reinforced during a virtual meeting held recently. A team from Prada will soon arrive in India to partner with local suppliers for the iconic Kolhapuri chappals. This collection will respect geographical indication requirements, ensuring the artisanal origins are acknowledged.

The meeting, attended by high-level Prada officials including Chief Business Development Officer Roberto Massardi, highlighted previous successful collaborations with crafts from Peru, Japan, and Scotland. Encouraged by MACCIA, Prada also agreed to explore incorporating other Indian heritage crafts into future collections, promising to extend the cultural exchange.

(With inputs from agencies.)

