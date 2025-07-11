Prada Collaborates with Indian Artisans for Kolhapuri-inspired Collection
Italian fashion house Prada plans to launch a Kolhapuri-inspired collection in collaboration with local artisans in India. In a virtual meeting with Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Prada officials committed to respecting geographical indication requirements and exploring additional heritage crafts for future collections. A technical team will visit India to facilitate this collaboration.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move towards cultural collaboration, Italian fashion giant Prada has announced plans to launch a Kolhapuri-inspired collection. This initiative aims to merge the centuries-old craftsmanship of Indian artisans with global fashion sensibilities, as confirmed by the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industries, and Agriculture (MACCIA).
Prada's commitment to collaborate with local artisans was reinforced during a virtual meeting held recently. A team from Prada will soon arrive in India to partner with local suppliers for the iconic Kolhapuri chappals. This collection will respect geographical indication requirements, ensuring the artisanal origins are acknowledged.
The meeting, attended by high-level Prada officials including Chief Business Development Officer Roberto Massardi, highlighted previous successful collaborations with crafts from Peru, Japan, and Scotland. Encouraged by MACCIA, Prada also agreed to explore incorporating other Indian heritage crafts into future collections, promising to extend the cultural exchange.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Prada
- Kolhapuri
- chappal
- artisans
- fashion
- collaboration
- India
- MACCIA
- heritage
- geographical indication
ALSO READ
Soaring Demand: Conquering Aviophobia After Air India's 171 Disaster
India is following a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism: Rajnath Singh at SCO meet in China.
India's Stellar Voyage: Rakesh Sharma Reflects on Space Travel
Pattern of Pahalgam terror attack matched with Lashkar-e-Taiba's previous terror attacks in India: Rajnath Singh at SCO meet.
India has been consistent and steadfast in its policy in support of peace, security and stability in Afghanistan: Rajnath Singh at SCO meet.