Heritage Spotlight: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Forts Join UNESCO List

Raj Thackeray praises the inclusion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's forts in the UNESCO World Heritage List. He urges the removal of unauthorized structures on these historical sites. Thackeray emphasizes the need for proper preservation to maintain the World Heritage status and calls for government investment in their conservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-07-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 14:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray welcomed the recognition of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's forts in the UNESCO World Heritage List, emphasizing the need to remove unauthorized constructions regardless of the encroachers' backgrounds.

Addressing heritage concerns, Thackeray cautioned against complacency with the new status, highlighting the importance of meeting conservation criteria. The 'Maratha Military Landscapes' fortification system was added to the UNESCO list during the World Heritage Committee session in Paris, encompassing iconic forts across Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Thackeray urged the state to prioritize conservation efforts, allocating funds to restore these historical monuments and preserve Shivaji Maharaj's legacy. He critiqued previous governments for neglecting the forts, underscoring the cultural bridge they represent between different regions and their potential to attract tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

