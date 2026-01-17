Congress Stalwart Joins Shiv Sena: Political Winds Shift in Maharashtra
Vishwasrao Abaji Patil, a prominent Congress leader from Kolhapur, has switched allegiance to the Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra's deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Patil, noted for his leadership in the cooperative sector, is expected to bring valuable organizational skills to his new political party.
In a significant political move, Vishwasrao Abaji Patil, a well-known Congress leader from Kolhapur, has joined the Shiv Sena, currently under the leadership of Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
Patil, who has served as the president and is a current director of the Gokul Dudh Sangh, a prominent milk producers cooperative, made the switch at Shinde's residence on Friday.
Shinde expressed confidence that Patil's extensive experience in the cooperative movement and his organizational expertise would greatly benefit the party.
